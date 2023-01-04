Fargo man arrested, ten people removed from house to be demolished

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More than ten people are removed from a dangerous Fargo house and the property owner detained and arrested for violating a court order.

Danial Curtis was allowed 30 days to obtain the necessary permits to improve the house and bring it into city code.

He was supposed to meet police at his property Wednesday morning but didn’t so they cleared the house.

The city is now moving forward with demolition.

The inspections director says Curtis’ violations date back to 2002 and police questioned the stability of the house during a high-risk search warrant last July.

“A lot of electrical issues. There’s some structural issues. Water damage, there were also plumbing issues. Standing water as well as rubbish and debris all over the place and just unsanitary issues. There was some drug paraphernalia around, which can become more of a hazard to the community and stuff like that as an environmental hazard,” said Fargo Inspections Director Shawn Ouradnik.

The contractor has until February 13 to demolish the home after asbestos testing.

Curtis still owns the property and says the City Commission has not returned any of his calls.