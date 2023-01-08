N.D. National Guard Members Welcomed Home From Mission To Southern Border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer welcoming home North Dakota National Guard members in Bismarck.

They served in a yearlong mission along the southern border in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Last year, Hoeven visited the members in Del Rio and Eagle Pass, Texas to highlight their mission and call attention to the ongoing crisis.

He made similar trips to El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley to outline the need to stop illegal migration and prevent human and drug trafficking.

“They not only saved lives they made a big difference for the border patrol,” said Hoeven.

“But again what has to happen down there is this administration needs to enforce the law and secure our border.”

Hoeven and Cramer continue to press the administration to address what they call an illegal immigration crisis.