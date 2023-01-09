“She Said Butcher Shop” To Reopen Tuesday After Surprise Visit By Deer

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — “She Said Butcher Shop” in north Moorhead had a surprise guest early Saturday.

They posted this video to Facebook of a deer that came crashing through the front door and then got up and tried to exit out of a window.

In the post, they wrote: “A deer decided to come in and warm up but realized it is a butcher shop and high-tailed it right back out.”

The deer caused quite a bit of damage and the butcher shop was closed the rest of the weekend.

“She Said Butcher Shop” will reopen for business on Tuesday at 2103 5th Avenue North in Moorhead.