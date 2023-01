Fargo man Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg, Charged

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Fargo man is charged after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

23-year-old Cody Perman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police responded to the call Monday night around 7:30 at his home in the 5300 block of 20th Street South.

Perman was charged with the Discharge of a Firearm within City Limits, a class B misdemeanor.