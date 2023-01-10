Arson suspected in West Fargo house fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fire crews are investigating a possible arson at a home on the 500 block of 17th Street East.

The fire department responded around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon and found heavy smoke coming from the garage.

Chief Dan Fuller says two adults were pulled out of the house by police. A mn was rescued from the basement by firefighters. One person was taken to the hospital while another was treated by EMS. Two dogs were rescued and treated.

The fire was knocked down in half an hour.

Crews knocked down the flames and the fire marshal is investigating a cause.

“It was actually in multiple places in the building. That’s one of the things that leads us to believe that it was an arson case,” West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.

A police spokesperson says the person suspected of starting the fire has been identified and the department isn’t searching for suspects. They declined to answer if someone living at the home or a guest has been detained or arrested citing an active investigation, but adds there’s no threat to the public.

Fuller calls mutual aid crucial as he received help from two Fargo engines. His team has been training new battalion chiefs on the importance of cities helping each other the past couple days.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross is helping people at the home find somewhere to stay.