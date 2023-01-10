Red Lake Man Sentenced For Shooting And Killing Tribal Police Officer

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — A Red Lake, Minnesota man is sentenced to 37 years in prison for the murder of Red Lake Tribal Police Officer Ryan Bialke.

30-year-old David Donnell Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the second degree back in April.

Court documents say five officers were doing a welfare check at Donnell’s home in Redby in July 2021 when he opened fire and shot and killed Bialke.

Shortly afterward, he was arrested at a nearby house.