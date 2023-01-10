West Fargo daycare provider charged with 9 felonies

Multiple families reported bruises on their kids and diapers were not being changed.

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo woman is charged with nine felonies following a lengthy investigation into abuse and neglect at her in-home daycare.

Cass County State’s Attorneys Office says 42 -year-old Miranda Sorlie is accused of neglecting four children under her care between January 2020 and last May.

According to court documents, a one-year-old boy was taken to a Fargo hospital with bruises on his ear, head, arms, and feet.

Sorlie suggested they could be self-inflicted.

Another family reported that their daughter’s diaper had not been changed, and there was bruising on her neck and cheek.

Sorlie is out on bail with her next court appearance set for early next month.