Sanford Health dietitian shares healthy eating habits

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sanford Health’s senior dietitian shares advice on healthier eating habits if you’re watching your weight.

Casey Bjoralt says many people go into a diet with an all-or-nothing mentality where they feel they have to eliminate certain foods.

She says this leads to failure as people tend to overeat the same foods.

Bjoralt says a balance in nutrients, exercise and focusing on portion sizes are the best way to maintain healthy eating habits.

“It’s about having that balance in moderation and it’s about incorporating all of those macronutrients of carbohydrates, proteins and dietary fats. Each one does something very specific and unique for our bodies so we have to incorporate that and having those balanced meals. You’re going to feel full, you’re going to feel satisfied and you’re going to be providing the best nutrients for your body, too,” said Bjoralt.

She suggests at least 20 to 30 minutes of physical activity per day.

Also keep your goals realistic and don’t be afraid to start small.