Alcohol Server Training Expanded To Include More People in Fargo, Goes Online

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — More people are now required to undergo alcohol server training in Fargo thanks to an updated city ordinance passed last month.

The training now applies to all people involved in the stream of the service of alocholic beverages at establishments.

That includes managers, servers, bartenders, security and door attendants.

The ordinance requires server training to be completed prior to employment.

Businesses will be required to provide server training certificates upon request.

The training will also no longer be in-person as it switches to an online only course provided by the North Dakota Safety Council.

The certification is good for three years.