LIVE: Fight the Frost

In which Emily wages battle with the inflatables, and survives. Her dignity, on the other hand...

NORTH FARGO — We’re still flying high from our morning at Fight the Frost.

The floor of the Fargodome is packed wall-to-wall with inflatables, each one a different adventure.

There’s something for every age, level of daring and energy.

You can try your skills at bouncy dodgeball, careen down giant inflatable slides, challenge yourself with an inflatable Wipeout obstacle course, and take out some midwinter aggressions on an inflatable duck shooting range.

And of course, there’s the chance to flip, split and float on the bungee trampoline.

The Morning Show’s Emily Welker strapped in for a chance to catch some air with the help of Games Galore’s Steve Shaffer. And hey, if she can do it, so can you!

For details:

https://www.fargodome.com/events/detail/fight-the-frost