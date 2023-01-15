Hundreds attend the North Dakota Grain Dealers Association Convention

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Many gathered for the 110th annual North Dakota Grain Dealers Association convention at the Holiday Inn Fargo.

The event runs until Tuesday and features a trade show with various vendors and commission companies sponsoring hospitality suites.

The warm weather helped boost both the number of vendors and visitors.

The convention has been a great opportunity for the grain industry to come together.

“It was a great networking opportunity for a lot of different people in the grain industry along with people we do business with whether it’s the railroads, the class ones, the short ones, and then also the commission companies. ” says Alex Richard, President, North Dakota Grain Dealers Association

A banquet will be held at the Holiday Inn tomorrow, including music from the Johnny Holm Band.