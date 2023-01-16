Concordia College Looks To Past History To Celebrate MLK, Jr.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A linguistics scholar, former Georgia County Commissioner, rapper and organizer with a southern Union workers movement is a keynote speaker at Concordia College’s MLK Day event.

“Student movements throughout history have been a very critical part of the anti-war movement, movements against racism etcetera and I think that still needs to be the same today,” said Mariah Parker, Ph.D.

The theme for this year’s event is “Generated by love: Let our voices be heard and our works be seen”.

Concordia wants to have honest reflections and conversations around their own voices and works.

That includes an educational exhibit of key Civil Rights moments paired with historical moments at the college, as they relate to racial justice.

The display in the courtyard of the Knutson Campus Center atrium will remain up for the rest of the week.

“You know we are aware of the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, we are aware of you know King in Birmingham, but what was happening at Concordia at the same time, were we talking about that? What was going on, on our campus? So we wanted to mirror both of those and have a conversation about both,” said Elijah Amelse, Assistant Director of Student Engagement at Concordia.

The display includes documents from a 1976 Black student led protest at Concordia.

They say the demands by students then mirror those made the past few years about racial discrimination on campus.