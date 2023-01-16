First Responder Has Serious Injuries After Ambulance Hit Near Edmore, North Dakota

EDMORE, N.D. (KVRR) — A first responder has serious injuries after the ambulance he was in was hit while attending to a driver injured in a rollover crash off of State Highway 1.

It happened after 11 o’clock Monday morning about four miles north of Edmore, North Dakota in fog and light mist.

32-year-old Taylor Trontvet of Edmore was taken to Langdon Prairie Health along with the driver that hit the ambulance, 89-year-old Leonard Klein of Langdon.

Three other emergency responders had minor injuries: Doug Loff, 62, Edmore; Bruce Berg, 67, Edmore; and Megan Diseth, 35, Edmore.

The victim of the initial rollover, 63-year-old Kathy Borgen of St. Cloud, Florida, had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.