Get Ready To Laugh With Comedian Whitney Cummings at Fargo Theatre

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you’re looking for laughs, how about “An Evening with Whitney Cummings”.

The comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur and host of the hit podcast “Good for You” is coming to Fargo Theatre on Friday, April 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m.

They’ll run you between $39.50 and $59.50 plus fees at JadePresents.com or at the Tickets300 box office.

Cummings is also in FOX’s new show “Accused” which starts this Sunday after football.