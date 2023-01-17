LIVE: Mocktail Ideas for Dry January with Rosewild

Inspiration drying up for sober beverages? We can get you juiced again.

We’re officially more than halfway through Dry January today.

And if your inspiration is drying up, there are some great local mocktail options to get you and your resolve to stay sober through the month rehydrated.

Dry January — when many people like to start the year abstaining from alcoholic beverages — is available year-round with selections at downtown Fargo’s Rosewild.

They like to keep their dry bar refreshed with regular additions of new seasonal drinks.

A lot of them feature special in-house made ingredients like shrubs, simple syrups, and bitters, including a new cocoa bitter.

This morning, Rosewild’s folks kept the Morning Show anchors refreshed with a demonstration of how to make two mocktails.

One, the Wellness Mocktail, is a combination of mint, cucumber, lime and soda.

Then there’s the Marigold, made of a frothy combination of cranberry, pineapple, and lime juices, and flavored with rosemary.

Rosewild’s General Manager Mackenzie Meier and Director of Lifestyle Emily Olsen brought along the ideas and the ingredients, and Emily Welker and Adam Ladwig provided the thirst.

For more fun events and images at Rosewild, check out the links: