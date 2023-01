SWAT responds to situation near Mayville

NEAR MAYVILLE, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Regional SWAT confirms it sent a negotiations team to a home near Mayville around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon.

The SWAT director would not say what his team was called there for or give the address.

KVRR reached out to the Traill County Sheriff’s Office for more information and hasn’t heard back.