Snow & ice sculpture based on children’s book on display in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – There are eight ice sculptures and one made out of snow at West Fargo’s POW/MIA Plaza.

The art is made by Jay Ray, Mike Nelson and Josh Zeis.

Each ice sculpture is from five blocks of ice weighing 300 pounds each. They were made at the plaza and took 10 hours each to complete. The snow sculpture took 100 hours to finish.

West Fargo officials liked the work they did and wanted to add one piece depicting a soldier. West Fargo Events helped guide the artists.

“The eight ice sculptures and the snow inside are based on the storybook Ten on the Sled which is 10 animals on a toboggan going down a hill. And as it goes down the hill one falls off at a time,” Ray explained.

North Dakota Team Snow Sculpting will compete in the national competition next month in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.