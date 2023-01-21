1 arrested from Monday night Wahpeton shooting death outside sports arena

WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) — Wahpeton police arrest a man involved in the shooting death of a 41-year-old man from Monday night.

Anthony Kruger, 33, of Breckenridge is arrested after police say he shot Jeremiah Medenwald, 40, in a car across the street from Stern Sports Arena during a youth hockey game.

Police say shots were fired shortly after 7 p.m. Monday night and found Medenwald outside a car across the street.

They began life-saving measures and took Medenwald a nearby hospital where he died.

Anderson said Kruger became a suspect Friday and was taken into custody without incident.