Disc golfers take talents to Moorhead for annual Ice Bowl

Frostival is back in our region to make everything cool again during the harsh winter.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Disc golfers competed in this year’s Ice Bowl at Woodlawn Park all for a good cause.

The Ice Bowl is a national collection of disc golf events held each January and February with an overall mission of raising funds to fight hunger.

Since the movement began in 1996, it has raised more than $3 million dollars for charities nationwide.

“Obviously this is part of the Frostival stuff going on here in the Moorhead area but what this is, nationally, is a fundraiser for those a little bit less fortunate. All of this is a charity that’s going to the Fargo-Moorhead emergency food bank. That’s kind of the gist of it. It just gives us a great reason to come out and be a part of our community again. It’s super strong during the summer but here in the harsh winter months, it kind of dies off a little bit. So, it’s a great reason for us to come have a lot of fun and do something good for the greater community,” said tournament director Brett Burch.

They all went to Junkyard Brewing afterwards for the awards ceremony and raffle.