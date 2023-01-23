$10,000 fundraiser started to replace missing sculpture at Grand Forks museum

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – The search for a sculpture missing from the North Dakota Museum of Art in Grand Forks is over as officials are looking to get a replacement.

The garden wheel disappeared Halloween weekend. It was made by Elizabeth MacDonald of Connecticut and bought in 1998. The sculpture was moved of a newly renovated garden last spring.

The museum offered a $1,000 reward for the sculpture’s return, but it never came home.

The museum started a GoFundMe with a $10,000 goal to get a new sculpture. It’s also working with the University of North Dakota Police Department to install cameras.

