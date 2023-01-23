Man accused of threatening Fargo firefighters taken into custody

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – An odor investigation at a south Fargo apartment early Monday led to one man being taken into custody after he allegedly threatened firefighters and refused to let them into his apartment.

Firefighters responded to the call at the Village Park apartments at 4375 10th Avenue S. just after 5:30 a.m. Battalion Chief Dane Carley said a resident could smell smoke but the building’s fire alarms were not going off.

Firefighters could see a light haze in first floor laundry room and narrowed the search for the source to a single apartment, but the resident of that apartment was not cooperative and would not let firefighters inside to investigate.

Police were called and residents in adjoining apartments were evacuated after the man who lived in the apartment began threatening firefighters.

Officers tried to get the man to leave and eventually used a taser in order to take him into custody. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

When firefighters were able to get into the apartment about an hour later, they found a small fire which they were quickly able to put out.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.