LIVE: Local Non-Profits Hurt By Amazon Cutting Charity Program

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Local non-profits say they’ll be losing money now that Amazon is pulling the plug on a charity donation program.

Amazon is getting rid of its AmazonSmile program.

Customers could choose to donate a small percentage of what they spent to a charity of their choice.

4 Luv of Dog Rescue says they’ve gotten about $12,000 since the program launched 10 years ago.

They say it’s a hit for them to lose the funding.

Fundraising Coordinator Savanna Leach adds, “We are 100% run by donations. So even just the littlest bit, five percent per order, it’s a lot. That’s a lot of bags of dog food. That’s a lot of vet care.”

You can still support 4 Luv of Dog through AmazonSmile until February 20th. You can also support the shelter through their Amazon wish list, or during next month’s Giving Hearts Day.

That support goes to help great dogs like Sheena. She joined Savanna live in-studio today.

Sheena is a 3-year-old Lab mix who absolutely LOVES to be petted. She’s great with everyone. Dogs, Cats, kids, you name it. She quickly became a favorite among the stat at 4 Luv of Dog. But they know she needs a good forever home. So check out her profile here. She might be your new best friend.