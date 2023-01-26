N.D. AG Seeks Court Approval On Settlement With Glasser Images

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is seeking court approval for a settlement with Glasser Images.

Owner Jack Glasser closed the business abruptly in October 2021 leaving customers with no way to get a refund.

The agreement includes an admission that Glasser and a former employee engaged in consumer fraud.

The settlement bans them from owning or operating a photography business in North Dakota for at least fifteen years.

It also requires payment of around $807,000 in restitution to impacted consumers and subcontractors along with a $30,000 civil penalty.

Records indicate the company’s financial problems predated the COVID-19 pandemic.