Downtown Fargo Library introduces free legal kiosk

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new kiosk at the Main Fargo Public Library downtown can help you find legal information.

Legal Services North Dakota is teaming up with the library to create the legal kiosk program.

Officials say Legal Services North Dakota reached out to them about creating a legal service to make it easier for people to find accurate information.

It’s similar to Minnesota’s Legal Kiosk project that started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For many years, the Fargo Public Library has always had the ND century code and we’ve always had a number of self-help legal guides but this uniquely kind of ties things together. Century code doesn’t tell you what form to use and the self-help legal guide often are national scope and doesn’t tell you specific ND needs. This solves that problem,” Deputy Director Beth Postema.

Legal Services North Dakota is working to add more kiosks in libraries across Cass County and the rest of the state.