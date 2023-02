Lil Wayne’s “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” Coming to Scheels Arena

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Chart-topping rapper Lil Wayne is coming to Fargo this spring.

He’s kicking off his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour” in Minneapolis at the Fillmore on April 4 and then heads to Scheels Arena in Fargo on April 6.

They are just two stops on his 28-city North American tour which wraps up in L.A. in May.

Ticketmaster will start selling tickets to the general public on Friday morning at ten.