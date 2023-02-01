Proposed bills in North Dakota House target MRNA vaccines

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A Senate bill would outright ban all MRNA-based vaccines in North Dakota.

According to the CDC, MRNA is created in a lab to teach our cells how to make a protein. That triggers an immune response which produces antibodies and protects people from getting sick.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, MRNA vaccines are also used to treat the flu, rabies and the Zika virus. Scientists are also studying MRNA vaccines to treat multiple sclerosis and cancer.

A House bill would prohibit hospitals from requiring vaccines for employment while another prevents public colleges from requiring the vaccine to enroll.

Republican Representative Jeff Hoverson of Minot says there is no liability for people who may suffer conditions or injuries from the vaccine.

“As legislators, we represent the people. It’s not an issue of practicing medicine. It’s just saying, medical industry, if you’re causing excessive death or if it appears like you are then those of us that represent the people, and we are really the only line of defense for the people, from a legal perspective,” said Hoverson.

The CDC says reports of deaths after Covid-19 vaccines are rare.

Dr. Steven Briggs, the Vice President Medical Officer at Sanford Health says bills that restrict how we approach vaccines are problematic.

“We need vaccines to be one of the tools in order to take care of patients but also protect patients from communicable diseases and also protect our employees. We need health care workers to be healthy to take care of everybody. So, it’s a big deal to us,” says Dr. Briggs.

The manufacturer of the components used in MRNA vaccines stands right behind me. Fargo-based Aldevron did not have a comment when we reached out to them as they examine these bills.

Briggs says the proposed bill that wouldn’t require a vaccine for hospital employees adds an unnecessary hurdle because it contradicts federal requirements.

None of the state representatives or senators sponsoring the vaccine bills have a medical background.