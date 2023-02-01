STURDY Act protects children from furniture tip-over injuries

WASHINGTON (KVRR) — Sen. Amy Klobuchar and a Minnesota mother are raising awareness about a new law designed to protect children from furniture tip-over injuries.

The STURDY Act requires companies to test products for safety and stability before being sold. As a result, nearly 10,000 kids go to the emergency room for injuries.

Klobuchar was joined in Washington by Janet McGee who lost her 22-month-old son in 2016 after a dresser tipped over while he was asleep.

“This is a huge win for families across the nation with young children. We will soon have a stronger and mandatory safety standard for clothing storage units that will require them to be designed more stable and will greatly reduce the risk of tip-overs for children,” McGee said.

Klobuchar met last April with representatives of Children’s Minnesota Hospital to highlight resources in order to put the act into law.