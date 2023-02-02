Fargo Police Searching For Missing Teen

15-year-old Carley Kalis didn't get on the bus to come home from school on Wednesday in North Fargo

Fargo, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police are asking for your help this morning finding a missing teen.

They say 15-year-old Carley Kalis didn’t get on the bus to come home from school on Wednesday in North Fargo.

She is 4’11” with blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen in tie dye pants, a white crop top, green hoodie, blue jacked and Converse shoes with sunflowers on them.

If you have any information, please call Red River Region Dispatch at 701-451-7660.

You can also text an anonymous tip using the keyword FARGOPD to 847411.