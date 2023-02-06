President approves Gov. Burgum’s request for major disaster declaration

The money would cover damage caused during the November 9th - 11th storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — President Biden has approved Governor Burgum’s request for a presidential major disaster declaration for a November winter storm.

The storm that happened November 9th through the 11th brought record-breaking snowfall and ice to central and southeast North Dakota.

The damages costing more than $1.7 million.

The declaration covers seven counties: Dickey, Kidder, Mercer, Nelson, Ransom, Sargent and Wells.