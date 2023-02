Several goats die in Wadena County barn fire

WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — Several goats die in a barn fire in Wadena County.

The sheriff’s office says the fire happened after 7 p.m. Saturday.

The barn is located in Orton Township, north of Nimrod, Minnesota.

When crews arrived on scene, the barn was fully engulfed.

The barn owned by Akiing 8th Fire Solar is a total loss and all of the animals inside died.

Authorities say a heat source within the building may be the cause of the fire.