Vehicle crashes into Eye Consultants building in South Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A vehicle crashes into Eye Consultants of North Dakota in south Fargo, causing some minor damage to the building.

Crews arrived around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon and found one part of a wall gone.

A manager says the driver mistakenly pushed the gas pedal instead of the brakes when they were in the parking lot.

Authorities say the rough damage estimate is approximately $30,000.

There are no injuries.