Fargo South’s Sara Lichtblau named Fargo Teacher of the Year

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi surprised Lichtblau with an announcement at an all-school assembly.

Lichtblau started teaching at Fargo South in 2009. She conducts the school’s audition choir Belle Orso Vicci and dedicates time to the ensemble outside of school hours.

Seniors from her choir prepared a special performance and she was grateful to see it.

“It is so heartwarming because it’s all about them and for them to put this together is fantastic. But seeing the kids do that on their own with a little help from my colleague is, well, that is what it is all about, like raising them up so they can do this and go out in their communities and make beautiful music, ” Lichtblau said.

Lichtblau will now be considered for the Cass County Teacher of the Year.