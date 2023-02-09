Voters chime in on Biden administration so far

MSUM students chime in as President Biden reaches the halfway point of his first term.

MINNESOTA (KVRR) — Vice President Harris’ visit to St. Cloud focuses on Minnesota’s push for clean energy in the coming decades.

By 2030, the movement requires 80% of the state’s electricity to come from carbon-free sources. That goal will be increased to 100% by 2040.

Some younger voters support the idea of Minnesota’s clean energy bill but wonder how sustainable can it be with freezing temperatures for much of the year?

“I definitely support cleaner energy being used. I don’t know about the sustainability of electric vehicles in colder areas. It gets absolutely freezing and even gas vehicles are hard to start in the winter. Installing the infrastructure would be really important to be able to keep it sustainable,” says Kierah Nickelson.

“I think he’s doing fine. Inflation isn’t great right now, but I don’t think there’s anything necessarily you can do about that. If a bunch of people entered the labor market all at once, inflation is gonna happen no matter who’s president,” says Aidan Fisch.

Fisch says he’s looking forward to Biden’s challengers in 2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis could be in the running, but Fisch says he’d prefer a familiar face back in office.

“DeSantis seems like he’s more willing to compromise where it just seems like Trump is more set in his kind of faction of the Republican Party which is a big difference for me,” Fisch says.

Students have growing concerns over Biden’s promises over student debt forgiveness.

“I’m pretty annoyed that nothing’s happened. I didn’t expect anything to happen quickly but it’d be good for it to actually happen when he made the promises,” said Nickelson.

“He made a lot of promises about that and he hasn’t really done a lot to push that through, in my opinion. Last year, he tried to but he got stopped in the courts or something. I just wish he was doing more to work on that,” Fisch said.

Nickelson says she’d lean toward voting for Biden again but is keeping options open for a candidate that’ll do more for universal healthcare and student debt relief.