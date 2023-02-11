2018 Central Minnesota shooting investigation reopens

ALEXANDRIA, MINN. (KFGO) — A woman who shot and killed a man near Alexandria around five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas.

Sarah Hartsfield is charged in the death of 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield.

In the 2018 shooting, Hartsfield was not charged in the death of her then-boyfriend, David Bragg.

An investigation determined that she was acting in self-defense.

Attorney Chad Larson says the investigation there is now active again.

Hartsfield is being held on a $5 million bond.