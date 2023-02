Friday Night Hoops Highlights

Fargo North at West Fargo, Davies at Shanley, and Moorhead at DGF

Scores from around the area:

WF High, 85, Fargo North, 52,FINAL,GBB

Fargo Davies, 62, Shanley, 52,FINAL,GBB

Valley City, 82, Fargo South, 18,FINAL,GBB

GF Red River, 75, WF Horace, 57,FINAL,GBB

Wahpeton, 67, GF Central, 49,FINAL,GBB

WF Sheyenne, 97, Devils Lake, 77,FINAL,GBB

Moorhead,69,DGF,57,Final,BBB

Fargo North,94,West Fargo,82,Final,BBB

Davies,56,Shanley,49,Final,BBB