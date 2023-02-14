UPDATE: All Major Roads Are Reopened After Blizzard

NORTH DAKOTA & MINNESOTA (KVRR/KFGO) — Blizzard conditions stranded dozens of drivers and forced officials to close several roads, including all of I-29 in North Dakota, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday I-94 was closed eastbound from Jamestown, N.D. to Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and westbound from Fergus Falls to Valley City, N.D. It re-opened in North Dakota just before 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Captain Brian Cheney of the Minnesota State Patrol said there were multiple mile-plus-long stretches of vehicles stuck on I-94 westbound in Clay County. Sergeant Jesse Grabow urged drivers to pay attention to barricades and 511 alerts and avoid I-94 while the rescue and cleanup efforts were ongoing Wednesday morning. Traill County Sheriff Steve Hunt said his deputies spent the night finding places for travelers stuck on I-29. More than two dozen people were brought to the Hillsboro Armory after the town’s hotel filled up. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency relief services for stranded motorists in Clay County after the heavy snowfall and strong winds created blizzard conditions across western and northwestern Minnesota. All roads and highways in North Dakota and Minnesota are now re-opened.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

Sheriff Mark Empting says all roads in Clay County should be considered closed because of “dangerous, whiteout conditions making travel impossible.”

Deputies have been working with the State Patrol with several vehicles in the ditch on U.S. Highway 10 and Interstate 94.

The City of Fargo has closed 19th Avenue North between 18th Street and Dakota Drive because of poor conditions.

Drivers are asked to use 12th Avenue North until 19th Avenue North is reopened. People going to Hector International Airport should take 18th Street South to Dakota Drive.