Ben Folds To Perform at Fargo Brewing This Summer

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Remember Ben Folds Five from the 90s?

The lead singer is now on tour on his own and coming to Fargo Brewing.

Ben Folds and his “What Matters Most Tour” will hit the outdoors stage, rain or shine, on Saturday July 1.

General admission tickets are $40.50 and $96 with reserved seating tickets at $86.

You can get them starting Friday at 10 a.m. online at JadePresents.com or at the Tickets 300 kiosk in Fargo Brewing.