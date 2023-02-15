Military Exchange Strengthened Between Minnesota and Norway During Walz Visit





TRONDHEIM, NORWAY (KVRR) — The long-standing partnership between Minnesota and Norway’s militaries is being expanded.

Gov. Tim Walz participated in an official “State Partnership Program” signing ceremony in Trondheim, Norway.

He’s also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the “Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange”, the longest-running military exchange partnership between any two nations.

Walz met with members of the Minnesota National Guard and Norwegian Home Guard participating in the military exchange.

Walz himself served for 24 years in the Army National Guard, retiring as a master sergeant in 2005.

The governor is on a four-day visit to Norway to strengthen Minnesota and Norway’s military and economic ties.