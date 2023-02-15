N.D. House Passes Bill to Ban Approval or Ranked Choice Voting

Fargo Is Only City In State With Approval Voting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill to ban approval or choice ranked voting in North Dakota has passed the house by a vote of 74-19.

An amendment to grandfather in Fargo’s approval voting system failed.

Fargo is the only city in the state with the voting method after an initiated measure gained overwhelming support.

Republican State Representative Ben Koppelman, the bill’s sponsor, says this type of voting dilutes the ability of each voter to cast a single vote for a single office.

Last week, Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney testified before the House Political Subdivisions Committee.

He said, “The matter at which political subdivisions in North Dakota choose to elect their commissioners, serve the interest of the communities and govern themselves is a question that should be left to local voters.”

The bill next moves to the senate.