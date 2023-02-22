Unloaded Airsoft BB Gun Found on Student At Fargo South High School

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An unloaded airsoft BB gun is found on a student suspected of being under the influence of marijuana at Fargo South High School.

A teacher tipped off the administration.

In a statement from Fargo Public Schools, they say no BBs or any form of ammunition were found on the student, in the student’s possession or in their locker.

They say no threats of violence were made by the student.

The student was taken into custody by law enforcement and the district says no further information is available and interviews will not be conducted at this time.