Hoeven wants HHS Sec. Becerra to end Covid-19 vaccine & mask mandates

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – North Dakota Senator John Hoeven calls Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pressuring him to end Covid-19 mandates saying they’re hurting rural hospitals and care facilities.

The Biden administration plans to end its public health emergency in May. Hoeven also wants the federal government to end the Covid-19 vaccine mandates for federal employees and contractors and health care workers which he calls “overreaching.”

He’s also cosponsored legislation to repeal vaccine and mask mandates for Head Start teachers and volunteers.

“Even things like the vaccine mandate, it’s hard for our rural healthcare centers to attract employees and they desperately need more employees,” Hoeven said.

Hoeven hopes federal courts and the Supreme Court will also help in ending vaccine and mask mandates.