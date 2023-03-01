Man injured, woman arrested after shooting in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) – A woman is arrested in connection with a shooting in Jamestown.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at around 5:35 Wednesday morning in the 900 block of 4th Avenue Northeast. Police Chief Scott Edinger says officers found a man with a gunshot to the arm. He was taken to Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Sixty-four-year old Terryl Getz was arrested for felony reckless endangerment. Edinger says additional charges are likely.

The incident remains under investigation.