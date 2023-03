Fire At Residual Materials in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A pile of crushed and bailed appliances starts on fire at Residual Materials in Grand Forks.

Fire crews were called to the metal recycling center around 7:30 Wednesday night.

With the help of workers, fire crews were able to separate the pile and extinguish the fire preventing it from spreading to nearby machinery.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional.