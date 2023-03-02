North Dakota Paratrooper Veteran Honored With Final Jump At Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (KVRR) — A North Dakota veteran’s last wish is granted with a final jump over Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Vincent Compeau served with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne 505 Infantry Company as a paratrooper and infantryman at Fort Bragg from 1980 to 1986.

Following his service, he returned to North Dakota and lived with his family in Grand Forks, New Town and Makoti.

When Compeau died last November, his family requested that Senator John Hoeven help fulfill his final wish to take one last jump over Fort Bragg.

His ashes were spread in the dropzone following the jump over Fort Bragg.

“And a big thanks to the paratroopers, the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg, for conducting the ceremony and then skydiving with Vincent’s ashes. Thank you to Vincent Compeau for his incredible service to America,” said Hoeven.

Compeau’s final request was completed on Tuesday by Lt. Col. Eric Spicer, an Army chaplain.