West Fargo and West Fargo Sheyenne Will Meet in the EDC GBB Semis

Packers V Mustangs on Championship Saturday

FARGO, ND — The 4th seed, West Fargo Sheyenne Mustangs defeated the one seed, Davies Eagles in Friday night’s first Eastern Dakota Conference Girl’s Basketball semifinal. The third seed, West Fargo Packers took on the number two seed, Red River next. The Packers upset the RoughRiders to setup an all West Fargo championship showdown on Saturday night.