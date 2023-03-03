LIVE: Red River Market Heads Indoors This Weekend

More than 40 local producers will be lining the aisles of West Acres Mall this Saturday

It’s cold and snowy, but that’s not stopping a summer staple from coming back this weekend.

The Red River Market is heading inside for its winter market.

More than 40 local producers will be lining the aisles of West Acres Mall this Saturday selling a variety of things.

You can also hear live music and see cooking demos.

You might think of produce when you think of farmers markets.

But even during the winter, there is no shortage of locally-made goods you can check out.

Simone Wai with Red River Market says there will be, “Food to craft products to amazing jewelry, pottery, paintings and art, along with food products like preserves, jams, jellies, all that good stuff. Plants. Way more.”

Wai brought a bunch of items you can get tomorrow to show off on the KVRR morning show Friday. Check them out in the video above.

Click here for more information.