Grand Forks Woman Killed in Thursday Night Crash Identified

WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — One person was killed and two people injured in a crash east of Minto, North Dakota Thursday night.

The Highway Patrol at around 9:30 says a car driven by 23-year-old Dominic Billmeier of Chatfield, Minnesota, ran off a county road, lost control of the vehicle, and rolled.

Two passengers were ejected, neither were wearing seatbelts.

25-year-old Karisa Lunski of Minto was seriously injured.

Billmeier was also injured and both he and Lunski were taken to Altru Hospital.

One passenger who died is identified as 23-year-old Mackenzie Kramchuck from Grand Forks.

Charges are pending against Billmeier.