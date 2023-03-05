Grand Forks Woman Killed in Thursday Night Crash Identified
WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR) — One person was killed and two people injured in a crash east of Minto, North Dakota Thursday night.
The Highway Patrol at around 9:30 says a car driven by 23-year-old Dominic Billmeier of Chatfield, Minnesota, ran off a county road, lost control of the vehicle, and rolled.
Two passengers were ejected, neither were wearing seatbelts.
25-year-old Karisa Lunski of Minto was seriously injured.
Billmeier was also injured and both he and Lunski were taken to Altru Hospital.
One passenger who died is identified as 23-year-old Mackenzie Kramchuck from Grand Forks.
Charges are pending against Billmeier.