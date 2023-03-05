People Downtown Fargo Warned To Move Vehicles As Crews Remove Snow

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Work continues in downtown Fargo to remove snow.

Crews are working Sunday night through Monday and focusing on snow removal on the east/west avenues.

People are urged to remove vehicles from those streets or they will be moved for you.

Starting around 2 a.m., vehicles located in no-parking areas will be impounded so crews can complete snow removal efforts.

The area is between 2nd Avenue South to 7th Avenue North from 2nd Street to University Drive.

The downtown area’s north/south streets will be legal to park on at that time.