Judgements Shut Down Robocall Operations

N.D. Attorney General Drew Wrigley

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Judgments shut down a vast robocall operation involving Rising Eagle Capital Group out of Texas along with JSquared Telecom and Rising Eagle Capital Group–

Cayman.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says they blasted billions of illegal robocalls to people across the country including millions of calls to people in North Dakota between 2019 and 2020.

Many people were on the Do Not Call Registry.

His office sued in September 2020 alleging they used their companies to flood people with robocalls about a variety of scams involving extended car warranties and health care services.

The two men behind the operation, John Caldwell Spiller II and his business partner Jakob Mears, were hit with over $244 million in fines.

The payments were suspended in favor of operational bans and because of their inability to pay.

Wrigley is joined in the settlements by the Attorneys General of Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas.