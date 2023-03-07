Join Hope INC. at their Sled Hockey Jamboree This Weekend

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Come check out the sport of Sled Hockey at Hope INC’s Sled Hockey Jamboree this Saturday and Sunday.

Competitive Sled Hockey Teams from all over the region are participating in this event put on by Hope INC – which provides sport and recreation for individuals and families with mobility challenges.

“Hope INC. is important because you know we have a lot of folks in our communities, and other communities with mobility challenges and they deserve the same opportunities as everyone else. They should get to look forward to basketball on Saturdays and hockey on Saturdays and Sundays.” says Bill Grommesh, the Executive Director of Hope INC.

The puck drops at 8:30 AM on Saturday at the Moorhead Youth Hockey Rink.

For more information on this or Hope INC. click here.